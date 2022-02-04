Piper Sandler Weighs in on FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FVCBankcorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FVCB. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of FVCB opened at $20.86 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $285.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

In other news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $4,846,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

