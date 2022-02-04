Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Get Humacyte alerts:

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Michael T. Constantino purchased 2,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.