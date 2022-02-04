Small Cap Consu Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Small Cap Consu reiterated their buy rating on shares of Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Datasea has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 725.72% and a negative return on equity of 249.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.
Datasea Company Profile
Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.
