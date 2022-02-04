Small Cap Consu Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Small Cap Consu reiterated their buy rating on shares of Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Datasea has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 725.72% and a negative return on equity of 249.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

