GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently -9.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 220.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

