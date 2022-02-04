Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of PFG opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.