KeyCorp Comments on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $128.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after buying an additional 96,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $298,491,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

