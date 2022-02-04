Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.80 ($76.18) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.56 ($70.29).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock opened at €50.14 ($56.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €46.28 ($52.00) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($68.49).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.