Warburg Research Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €81.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of ETR STM opened at €60.60 ($68.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €56.35 ($63.31) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($81.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.