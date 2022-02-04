The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.93) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.57) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.83 ($3.18).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.59 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.13 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of €2.63 ($2.95). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 53.50.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

