Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.39) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.29 ($8.20).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.93 ($7.78) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.47 and its 200 day moving average is €7.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($14.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

