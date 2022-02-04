Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 36.1% in January

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $176.24 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.50 and a 200 day moving average of $186.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

