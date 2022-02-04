Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $228.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

