Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 168,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 67.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,373,000 after acquiring an additional 152,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

