W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Trading 2.9% Higher After Earnings Beat

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $525.05 and last traded at $515.52. 4,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 281,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.14.

The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

About W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

