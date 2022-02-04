Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $36.51, but opened at $33.63. Twitter shares last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 290,119 shares traded.

Specifically, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,531,312. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -143.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

