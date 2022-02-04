Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

AEZS opened at C$0.44 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$4.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.