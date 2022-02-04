Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.00 price target on the stock.
AEZS opened at C$0.44 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$4.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50.
