Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$39.00” Price Target for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BEP.UN. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.31.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$40.60 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$39.24 and a twelve month high of C$62.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The company has a market cap of C$11.17 billion and a PE ratio of -41.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.01%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

