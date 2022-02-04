CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.51 million.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$31.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. CAE has a 12 month low of C$29.40 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 71.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.89.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

