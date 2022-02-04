CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.51 million.
Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$31.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. CAE has a 12 month low of C$29.40 and a 12 month high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 71.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.31.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
