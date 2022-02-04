Fission Uranium’s (FCU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$1.60 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE FCU opened at C$0.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.00 million and a P/E ratio of -45.63. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,321,393 shares in the company, valued at C$2,052,111.41.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

