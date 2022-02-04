Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nutrien Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Scotiabank lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.56.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$91.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.96. The company has a market cap of C$52.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$65.52 and a twelve month high of C$99.10.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.15 billion.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

