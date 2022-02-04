Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avivagen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Avivagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

VIV opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. Avivagen has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$13.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

