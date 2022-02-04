Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Haywood Securities Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Haywood Securities reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

