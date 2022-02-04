AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$19.12 and a 52-week high of C$27.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

