Scotiabank Raises Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$46.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.60.

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$30.65 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$23.56 and a twelve month high of C$31.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.94.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

