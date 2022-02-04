Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. downgraded shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

Get Real Matters alerts:

REAL stock opened at C$6.25 on Monday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$5.50 and a twelve month high of C$18.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.