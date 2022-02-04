TD Securities Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.14.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$124.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$665,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,805,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

