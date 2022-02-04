TD Securities Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.
X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.14.
Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$124.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87.
In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$665,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,805,000.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.