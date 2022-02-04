PONO Capital Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 7th (NASDAQ:PONOU)

PONO Capital’s (NASDAQ:PONOU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 7th. PONO Capital had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ PONOU opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48. PONO Capital has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PONO Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $540,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $613,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000.

