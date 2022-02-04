Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 284961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

