Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $411.00 to $428.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 4,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 70,281 shares.The stock last traded at $509.92 and had previously closed at $526.32.

CACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $433.20.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total value of $665,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,354 shares of company stock worth $13,368,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 23,250.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 288.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 59.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

