Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Acquires £12,505.71 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.26) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,813.27).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,563 ($21.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,551.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,492.56. Smiths Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($23.37).

SMIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.52) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.81).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

