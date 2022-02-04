J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Ben Whitley Sells 1,000 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Ben Whitley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.18), for a total transaction of £9,060 ($12,180.69).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Ben Whitley bought 18 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($11.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($201.34).

On Thursday, November 18th, Ben Whitley bought 16 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 962 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £153.92 ($206.94).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 879.50 ($11.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 800.80 ($10.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 901.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,001.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JDW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.12) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

