BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Insider Ronald Gould Purchases 1,544 Shares

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) insider Ronald Gould acquired 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,891 ($25.42) per share, with a total value of £29,197.04 ($39,253.89).

BRSC opened at GBX 1,846 ($24.82) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,014.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,046.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company has a market cap of £901.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,637.36 ($22.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.98).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

