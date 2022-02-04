BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Insider Ronald Gould Purchases 1,544 Shares

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) insider Ronald Gould acquired 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,891 ($25.42) per share, with a total value of £29,197.04 ($39,253.89).
BRSC opened at GBX 1,846 ($24.82) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,014.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,046.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company has a market cap of £901.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,637.36 ($22.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.98).
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
