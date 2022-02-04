Financial Contrast: Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) & ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Globus Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.98 $517.96 million $28.16 2.44 Globus Maritime $11.75 million 1.67 -$17.37 million N/A N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 38.27% 269.24% 72.43% Globus Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Globus Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33 Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus price target of $66.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Globus Maritime has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Globus Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Globus Maritime on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

