GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

NYSE:GATX opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.88.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in GATX by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

