Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$53.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.88.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$54.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$56.25.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

