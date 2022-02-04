Morgan Stanley Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $71.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.
ST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.
Sensata Technologies stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after acquiring an additional 252,388 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
