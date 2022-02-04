Morgan Stanley Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $71.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

ST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after acquiring an additional 252,388 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

