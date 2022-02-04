Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

AXTA opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

