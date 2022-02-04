Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $3,056.00 and last traded at $2,979.87, with a volume of 74821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,752.88.

The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,822.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,814.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

