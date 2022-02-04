Sylvamo (SLVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sylvamo stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

In other news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sylvamo stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

