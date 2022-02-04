Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Board Announces Share Buyback Program

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
NYSE:ATI opened at $22.46 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.
Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.