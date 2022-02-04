Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Board Announces Share Buyback Program

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE:ATI opened at $22.46 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

