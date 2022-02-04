Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 952,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 439,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $61.14 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.