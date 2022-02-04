FY2021 EPS Estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.28.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HENKY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

