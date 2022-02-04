Traders Purchase Large Volume of Amyris Call Options (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 109,420 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 780% compared to the average volume of 12,434 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Amyris has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 31.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Amyris by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 167,306 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

