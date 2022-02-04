Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 31.8% in January

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Shares of AIHS opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,608.66% and a negative net margin of 144.39%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.