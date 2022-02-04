CinCor Pharma Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($16.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CinCor Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($16.23) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CINC. Evercore ISI started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

CINC stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.