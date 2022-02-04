Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

ADN opened at C$18.88 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$16.57 and a one year high of C$21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.62.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.