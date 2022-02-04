Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of US Foods in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE USFD opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in US Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in US Foods by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

