UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €24.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.52) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.82) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.82 ($27.88).

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €24.40 ($27.42) on Monday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($41.46). The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.58 and a 200 day moving average of €22.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

