Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($48.88) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.67 ($58.05).

EPA:STM opened at €39.68 ($44.58) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.10). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.53.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

