Baader Bank Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 24 Price Target

Clariant (AEX:CLN) has been given a CHF 24 price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 22.20 price objective on Clariant in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.20 price target on Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 price target on Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 19 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Clariant has a twelve month low of CHF 18.27 and a twelve month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

